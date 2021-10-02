Pfizer says it has submitted initial COVID-19 vaccine trial data for kids to Health Canada

CNN - Regional

By Brooklyn Neustaeter, CTVNews.ca writer

Click here for updates on this story

TORONTO, Ontario (CTV Network) — Pfizer says it has submitted initial trial data for the use of its COVID-19 vaccine in children aged five to 11 to Health Canada.

In an email to CTVNews.ca, Pfizer Canada confirmed the company has sent findings regarding its COVID-19 vaccine in children for review and continues to work with Heath Canada as it aims to file a formal submission by mid-October.

There are currently no COVID-19 vaccines approved for use in children under 12 years old in Canada.

Health Minister Patty Hajdu previously told CTV’s Power Play that government health officials have been in constant contact with Pfizer regarding vaccine data in kids.

“As soon as we receive the data from the company, the regulators are well-situated to rapidly review that data,” she said Tuesday.

The pharmaceutical company announced last week that its vaccine, created in partnership with German company BioNTech, proved effective in children aged five to 11.

In initial trials, Pfizer tested a much lower dose — a third of the amount that’s in each adult shot given now — in a study involving 2,268 kindergarten and elementary school-aged children. After their second dose, the company said these children developed antibody levels just as high as teenagers and young adults getting the regular-strength shots.

Pfizer submitted its study data to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday and said it expects to apply for the emergency authorization of its use for children there in the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, Moderna is currently studying the efficacy of its COVID-19 vaccine in elementary school-aged children.

Both Pfizer and Moderna are studying even younger children as well, including those who are six months old. Results are expected later in the year.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.