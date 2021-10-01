Hungary: EU delegation raises questions about spyware use

News

By JUSTIN SPIKE

Associated Press

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — A lack of answers from Hungary’s government about alleged spying on journalists, politicians and business figures has raised questions for a fact-finding committee of the European Union’s legislature. The head of the European Parliament Committee on Civil Liberties, Justice and Home Affairs said Friday that her delegation interviewed several Hungarian journalists this week whose phones had been infected by a malicious, military-grade spyware. An investigation by a global media consortium published in July showed that the Pegasus spyware was used in Hungary on a range of targets. EU lawmaker Gwendoline Delbos-Corfield said the Hungarian government’s refusal to confirm or deny whether it was responsible for the spying was “of great concern for the European Parliament.”