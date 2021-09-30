Students organize dress code protest

CNN - Regional

By Web Staff

HONOLULU (KITV) — Dozens of students at an East Honolulu high school walked out of class today to protest the school’s dress code.

Brodyne Black, a junior at Kaiser High School, says she was cited for violating dress code last week. She admits her outfit was in violation, but believes there is a difference in the way the rule is enforced between male students and female students — and she says that’s not fair.

“Guys will walk around without shirts on where their shirt is pulled up to reveal everything,” she said. “We don’t care if the dress code wants to be strict. If it’s going to be strict, be strict with everyone.”

The Department of Education told KITV4 school administrators met with some of the students involved with the protest and made some adjustments to the dress code in response.

Spaghetti straps clothing was not allowed at Kaiser, but the code’s been changed to allow any straps that can appropriately hold up a top.

In a statement, a DOE spokesperson also said: “All students have Constitutional rights to a peaceful assembly and free expression. Any disorderly conduct that disrupts school operations will be appropriately handled in accordance with the Student Code of Conduct.”

