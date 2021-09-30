Ex-UK police officer who murdered Sarah Everard gets life in prison with no chance of parole

News

By Hannah Ritchie and Ivana Kottasová, CNN

Wayne Couzens, the former London police officer who has admitted to the kidnap, rape and murder of Sarah Everard, has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole, an exceptional sentence in the United Kingdom.

During a sentencing hearing on Wednesday, prosecutors said Couzens had used his police identification and handcuffs to deceive Everard into getting into his car under the pretense that she had violated Covid-19 regulations. He raped and strangled her later that evening, the court heard.

This is a developing story, more to follow.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.