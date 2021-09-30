Brady or Jones? Massachusetts couple split over who to support when Tom Brady comes to town on Sunday

News

By Beth Germano

WATERTOWN, Massachusetts (WBZ) — It appears to be a house divided for a Watertown couple. Mark Pettiglio wears his No. 12 while his wife, Ann-Marie sports No. 10 for the new guy.

“I’ll be rooting for our defense. I’d like to see Belichick pull something out of his hoodie,” said Ann-Marie Pettiglio.

Mark said he’s feeling like a jilted lover going into Sunday. “I still love Tom,” said Mark Pettiglio.

And so it goes for Patriots nation when QB12 comes to town. In this Watertown house, where it’s all Patriots all the time for the 29-year season ticket holders, there’s a run of emotions.

“He’s coming in as the enemy into the stadium he basically built,” said Mark Pettiglio.

The couple and friends had become infamous for their “Brady’s Corner” sign in the stands to make the opposing team take notice. While heckling the opposing team usually went with it, things will be different on Sunday. In fact, they’ve now renamed it the “Mac Attack” corner and say this game is up there with the excitement of a Super Bowl.

Mark Pettiglio admits he would like the home team to win. “I think Bill has the advantage. Bill is scheming the defense and knows Tom’s weaknesses. The nerves level is definitely up there. We don’t have a home win, and we need one.”

This means this isn’t just any given Sunday when the Buccaneers come to Gillette.

