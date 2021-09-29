Seaside Police Officer on paid-leave is involved in DUI crash after a hit-and-run conviction

News

SEASIDE, Calif. (KION) Seaside Police confirm one of their officers was involved in a DUI incident over the weekend after being convicted of a hit and run earlier this month.

On Sunday, Grover Beach Police Department responded to a crash where Officer Alex Sakhrani lost control and was tossed from his motorcycle. His passenger was also injured. Both were sent to the hospital. Other cars were able to avoid the crash and with no further injuries reported.

Police believe Sakhrani was under the influence of alcohol. He could potentially face felony charges because his passenger. Whether or not he is convicted for the DUI will depend on San Luis Obispo District Attorney's Office.

Seaside Police Chief Nick Borges said that they're "waiting to see all the facts to come in before making decisions and recommendations" on whether or not to fire the officer.

Sakhrani was previously on paid leave after being convicted on Sept. 2. A security camera recorded Sakhrani in April in a white Toyota Tundra going over the curb of Mar Vista Drive in Monterey. He drove through landscaping and damaged several plants. He continued into a nearby driveway and crashed into a wall, before backing up and leaving the scene.

In addition to serving 10 days in Monterey County Jail and paying for restitution, the court sentenced Sakhrani to one year of probation and prohibited him from consuming alcohol during the period of his probation.