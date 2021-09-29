Santa Cruz County lifts indoor mask mandate

News

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION) Santa Cruz County is now in the Moderate (Yellow) Community Transmission category, according to the Centers for Disease Control. In response, the county has lifted the indoor Face Covering Order.

However, unvaccinated individuals still have to wear a mask, including state mandates for school districts, businesses, venues and organizations. Masks are still strongly recommended for indoor public spaces.

Santa Cruz County implemented the indoor mask mandate on August 20, which came as a response to a steady uptick in cases and hospitalizations because of the Delta variant.

