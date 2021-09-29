Local tree company working to stop smoldering on property as smoke billows through neighborhoods

CNN - Regional

By NATHAN VICKERS

Click here for updates on this story

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) — A thick layer of smoke has been bothering neighborhoods in KCMO and Grandview for several days now.

But possibly no one is as weary of the smoke as Tony Everhart, the owner of Everhart Tree Service.

The fire has been smoldering on his property since Friday, when his workers spotted trees on fire in the woods along the edge of his lot off Martha Truman Road.

Everhart and his employees have been working with the Kansas City Fire Department to smother the fire ever since.

“It’s just a bad situation for everybody,” Everhart said.

Jimmy Walker, KCFD’s Assistant Fire Chief, said it’s too early to even investigate what started the fire and where it began.

He said the property used to be a dumping ground before Everhart took it over. It’s full of debris that has continued to burn within the ground, which Walker said has made it nearly impossible to douse with water.

“We equate trash fires to mulch fires and they burn for a long period of time. Just cutting off the oxygen is the best bet,” he said. “The public needs to know that this could take several days. The solution isn’t always as fast as we’d like but we’re working with the property owner to get it taken care of.”

KCTV5 learned of the fire when neighbors of the property called complaining of bitter, thick smoke filling the neighborhood for several days.

Everhart said he knows people are frustrated.

“They have been letting me know there’s people calling in with their concerns,” he said. “But, I’m doing all I can to put it out.”

Everhart, his son, and several workers have been working for the past several days to push dirt and rocks over the fire to suffocate it, but they are looking for more materials to speed up the process.

He said his company uses the lot to store equipment and logs for firewood, lumber, and mulch. He said much of that stock has since burned, destroying some of his business’ alternative revenue.

“It’s not good for anyone,” he said. “I’ve been smelling it for three days and working up close. It’s no fun. We’re doing what we can to get it put out.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.