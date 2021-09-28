All schools in Monterey County consider housing for teachers

News

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION) The superintendent for the Monterey County Office of Education, Dr. Daneen Guss, announced that all schools in Monterey county are considering providing housing for teachers.

The starting salary for a teacher in Monterey County is $50,000 and they currently have 135 positions open.

Meanwhile, the City of Soledad and the Soledad Unified School District are now asking for bids to construct their own teacher housing program.

KION's Stephanie Aceves will have more at 5 and 6 p.m. with the superintendent on their upcoming plans.