Skip to Content
News
By
today at 12:23 PM
Published 11:59 AM

All schools in Monterey County consider housing for teachers

monterey county office of education
Monterey County Office of Education

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION) The superintendent for the Monterey County Office of Education, Dr. Daneen Guss, announced that all schools in Monterey county are considering providing housing for teachers.

The starting salary for a teacher in Monterey County is $50,000 and they currently have 135 positions open.

Meanwhile, the City of Soledad and the Soledad Unified School District are now asking for bids to construct their own teacher housing program.

KION's Stephanie Aceves will have more at 5 and 6 p.m. with the superintendent on their upcoming plans.

Local News / Monterey County / Top Stories
Author Profile Photo

Stephanie Aceves

Stephanie Aceves is a multi-media journalist at KION News Channel 5/46.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content