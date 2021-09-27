Victim hospitalized after apparent gang-related shooting

News

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) After responding to a shooting on Sunday at 2 a.m., Salinas Police reported two people were standing outside their vehicle near De La Torre Boulevard when a male dressed in black with a black face mask approached them and asked for their gang affiliation. When they didn't respond, the suspect shot the 24-year-old victim twice, striking him in the lower abs. The suspect fled eastbound and the victim's friend drove him to Salinas Valley Memorial Hospital where he was taken to Natividad Medical Center for surgery and moved to the intensive care unit. Police said he's expected to survive.

If you have any information related to this incident, contact Salinas PD at (831) 758-7321 or call their Tip Line at (831) 775-4222 to remain anonymous.