SALINAS, Calif. (KION) On Monday, Governor Gavin Newsom signed a bill intended to protect agricultural workers from wildfire smoke by classifying them as essential workers to allow them access to PPE and wildfire safety training.

The bill is called Assembly Bill 73 created by Assemblymember Robert Rivas, D-Hollister.

