Santa Cruz Police: Shotgun recovered after road rage incident

News

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV) -- Santa Cruz Police say a road rage incident in city limits led to the arrest of a man who was later found to be in possession of a shotgun.

Police say it happened at a Jack in the Box drive-thru Saturday night. The suspect was accused of showing a shotgun during the road rage incident.

Officers responded, conducting a traffic stop on the individual before taking him into custody.

The suspect is now facing multiple charges, including DUI, brandishing a firearm and possession of a loaded shotgun.