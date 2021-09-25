Skip to Content
News
By
Published 10:56 AM

California Rodeo holds Special Buckaroo Rodeo for special needs children

CALIFORNIA RODEO SALINAS
California Rodeo Salinas

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) The California Rodeo Salinas is holding their Special Buckaroo Rodeo for special needs children.

The event has been happening for decades and allows the children to be a cowgirl and cowboy for the day.

The Monterey County Office of Education has worked with the Rodeo for over 30 years to make this event possible for kids and parents.

KION's Stephanie Aceves has more at 5 p.m. with reactions from parents and children on today's event.

California Rodeo Salinas / Local News / Monterey County / Salinas / Sports / Top Stories
Author Profile Photo

Stephanie Aceves

Stephanie Aceves is a multi-media journalist at KION News Channel 5/46.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content