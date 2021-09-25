California Rodeo holds Special Buckaroo Rodeo for special needs children

News

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) The California Rodeo Salinas is holding their Special Buckaroo Rodeo for special needs children.

The event has been happening for decades and allows the children to be a cowgirl and cowboy for the day.

The Monterey County Office of Education has worked with the Rodeo for over 30 years to make this event possible for kids and parents.

KION's Stephanie Aceves has more at 5 p.m. with reactions from parents and children on today's event.