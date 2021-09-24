SPCA rescues hawk caught in a fishing line in Salinas

News

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) The Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) for Monterey County's Wildlife Rescue and Rehabilitation Center rescued a Red-Shouldered Hawk hanging between two trees in Salinas.

Thursday morning, SPCA responded to a call about a hawk that was tangled in a fishing line, hanging from her wing in the trees along a walking path in Salinas. Because of the height of the trees, the Salinas City Fire Department came to use the truck ladder to rescue the hawk. According to SPCA, the hawk only had a sore shoulder and is currently under pain medication in a cage to rest overnight while it recovers.

SPCA Wildlife Center rescues over 2,500 wild animals every year.