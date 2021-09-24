CVS now offering COVID-19 booster shots in Salinas, Aptos, Watsonville and Gilroy

News

CENTRAL COAST, Calif. (KION) CVS Health announced on Friday that select CVS Pharmacy and Minuteclinic Locations are now offering the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 booster shot to eligible populations. However, individuals who received the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson Janssen COVID-19 vaccine are currently not eligible for a booster.

This announcement follows the Centers of Disease Control and prevention statement endorsing COVID-19 boots shots for millions of Americans.

So far these are the eligible people who should receive the Pfizer booster shot at least 6 months after the second does according to CDC guidelines:

People 65 year-old and older as well as residents in long-term care facilities.

People ages from 50 to 64 years old with certain underlying medical conditions

People 18 to 49 years old who are at high-risk for severe COVID-19 due to certain underlying medical conditions

People 18 to 64 years old who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupation or institutional setting.

However, their system will only allow you to schedule an appointment if it's been 6 months or more since you received your second dose.