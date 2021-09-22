Watsonville Police Officer reunites emotional support dog with owner

News

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION) Watsonville Police Officer Angel Hernandez reunited Gary with his emotional support Champion Doberman Pinscher.

Gary's dog, Arrow, went missing last Saturday. The Doberman is valued at more than $3,000. A few days after Gary reported Arrow missing, an officer identified the woman that found him and took him home.

Gary reunited with Arrow with the help of Watsonville Police Officer Angel Hernandez

Watsonville Police showed Gary's reaction to seeing Arrow since he went missing. Gary gets emotional mentioning the dream he had the night before of the officer finding his beloved dog.