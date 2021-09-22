Salinas High School cancels football game after players test positive for COVID-19

News

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) Salina's High School canceled their football game against Alisal High School after several players on their team tested positive for COVID-19.

After showing symptoms, several players on the Salinas High School varsity and junior varsity team tested positive for COVID-19. In response, the school tested every player in the football program and found that two additional players tested positive in a self-administered rapid test. To prevent an outbreak, the Salinas Unified High School District is contact tracing to find anyone else who might have been exposed. SUHSD also said the school is following the guidelines for quarantine for those that are not vaccinated.

According to the District, Salinas High School staff and coaches are adjusting their practices and game schedules. As of now, the game against Alisal High has not been rescheduled and according to the District, there are no plans to move the game to a later date.