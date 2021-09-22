Hollister Pollice arrest the suspect from afternoon shooting

News

HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION) Hollister Police arrested a suspect for attempting to murder a 30-year-old male Tuesday afternoon.

At around 3 p.m. Hollister Police responded to gunshots fired on Tuesday. Police said a witness saw one driver shooting into another car while stopped at the intersection on Fourth Street and Miller Road. Officers were then informed the victim in the shooting was at Hazel Hawkins Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. In the investigation, footage from a nearby surveillance camera was able to depict the alleged shooter and his vehicle.

Later that day at dawn, Hollister officer on patrol located the suspect's vehicle and kept an eye on it until detectives arrived early Wednesday morning, pending a search warrant and possible SWAT call to execute the search warrant.

Detectives spotted the suspect in front of his house as he was washing his car on the front lawn around 8 a.m. The patrol team arrived to arrest the suspect who ran inside as soon as he noticed the police coming, ignoring their call to stop. Officers started chasing the suspect and were able to take him into custody after kicking his front door open.

The search warrant was executed in the suspect's bedroom and police found additional evidence connecting the suspect to the shooting, including the firearm used in the crime. He was taken to San Benito County Jail for attempted murder, felon in possession of a loaded firearm, a criminal street gang member in possession of a loaded firearm, felon in possession of ammunition, and parole violation.

He is currently on early release parole.