As Texas draws its maps, Latinos push for political power

News

By ACACIA CORONADO and NICHOLAS RICCARDI

Associated Press

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Latino groups are bracing for possible fights over redistricting. None is bigger than in Texas, which is gaining two congressional seats because of its explosive population growth. Half of that growth comes from Latinos. But the state has repeatedly violated the Voting Rights Act over the decades partly by scattering Latinos among congressional districts to dilute their political power. Democrats suspect Republicans may do so again during their special redistricting session this week. Texas Republicans say they’re trying to represent everyone fairly. Redistricting is the once-a-decade redrawing of legislative maps to match population growth recorded by the census.