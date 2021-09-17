Protest for jailed Capitol rioters: Police ready this time

AP National News

By COLLEEN LONG, MICHAEL BALSAMO and MICHAEL KUNZELMAN

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Allies of Donald Trump are mounting a Saturday rally at the U.S. Capitol, aimed at supporting protesters now in jail on charges from the Jan. 6 insurrection. Capitol police, criticized as unprepared in January, are taking no chances, arguing that over-preparing this time is far preferable. Some 60 or so people are behind bars, awaiting trial or sentencing, out of the more than 600 charged in the deadly riot. Persistent attempts by Trump and others to rewrite the narrative around the violence and panic of the January day, and the ever-increasing volatility around the politics of the 2020 election have made it impossible to predict how many people might show up and what might happen.