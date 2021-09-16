Water safety reminder after two drownings off Santa Cruz County beaches

News

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION) Since Sunday, there have been two drownings off north coast Santa Cruz County beaches. On Sunday, a 26-year-old San Jose man drowned off of Davenport Beach. His body has not been recovered. Then on Tuesday, a 30-year-old man from Chicago drowned at nearby Panther Beach.

The Santa Cruz Fire Department is reminding people of how dangerous the California coast can be. They say not all beaches are recommended for swimming.

They gave some tips to stay safe:

Swim with a buddy

Swim near lifeguards

Obey posted signs and flags

Check ocean conditions. They can change quickly.

