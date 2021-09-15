Special (PVUSD) Board Meeting to discuss School Resource Officers after Aptos High School Stabbing

News

No more school resource officers on high school campuses, that decision was made by The Pajaro Valley Unified School District (PVUSD) board of trustees back in 2020. But, after a fatal stabbing of an Aptos High School senior, in early September, the topic reopened the debate for the need of school resource officers.

Wednesday night, there will be a Special Board Meeting: School Resource Officers and Other Safety Measures starting at 6PM. The board will open the meeting up to the public, for those who wish to address the Board.

The meeting will be available to watch online, https://www.youtube.com/c/pvusdstreaming/live

KION’s Erika Bratten will be there and will have more on the discussion tonight at 11PM.