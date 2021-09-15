Salinas Police: Harden Middle School teacher arrested for allegedly committing “lewd acts on a child”

News

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV) -- A Harden Middle School teacher has been placed into custody and arrested by Salinas Police for allegedly committing lewd acts with a child.

Salinas Police confirmed the arrest took place early this morning.

The Salinas Union High School District says this is in relation to an incident that happened to a minor over ten years ago.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and no other information will be provided at this time.

Anyone with information regarding the accusations can call Salinas Police Detective Jared Dominici at 831 758 7391 or email jared.dominici@ci.salinas.ca.us