Santa Cruz Correction Facility to close two units

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION) Santa Cruz Correction Facility is expected to temporarily close two of its units after experiencing staffing shortages. The S Unit in Roundtree Facility with 19 people and Blaine Street Women's Facility with six will be closed for 6-12 months. Five patrols deputies will be moved to the Corrections Bureau.

"These measures will allow for more staffing in the Main Jail and reduce mandatory overtime for corrections staff," said Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office in a press release.