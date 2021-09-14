Skip to Content
News
By
Published 1:04 PM

Santa Cruz Correction Facility to close two units

Santa Cruz Correction Facilities Rountree (Bottom left) and Blaine Street (Top right) will be closing their S Unit.
Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office
Santa Cruz Correction Facilities Rountree (Bottom left) and Blaine Street (Top right) will be closing their S Unit.

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION) Santa Cruz Correction Facility is expected to temporarily close two of its units after experiencing staffing shortages. The S Unit in Roundtree Facility with 19 people and Blaine Street Women's Facility with six will be closed for 6-12 months. Five patrols deputies will be moved to the Corrections Bureau.

"These measures will allow for more staffing in the Main Jail and reduce mandatory overtime for corrections staff," said Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office in a press release.

Crime / Local News / Santa Cruz County / Top Stories
Author Profile Photo

Melody Waintal

Melody Waintal is the Digital Content Reporter at KION News Channel 5/46.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content