Alaska’s largest hospital implements crisis care standards

AP National News

By MARK THIESSEN

Associated Press

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Alaska’s largest hospital is implementing crisis standards of care, or prioritizing resources and treatments to those patients who have the potential to benefit the most. The move comes as Alaska hospitals have been overwhelmed by a surge in COVID-19 patients. The announcement came Tuesday in a letter to Alaskans from the chief of staff at Providence Alaska Medical Center. More than 30% of the patients at Providence have tested positive for COVID-19, exceeding hospital’s resources and ability to staff beds with skilled caregivers. Providence often can’t accept transfer of patients from smaller cities in the state, and the emergency room is overflowing. That has left people sitting in their cars for hours waiting to see an emergency care doctor.