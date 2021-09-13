Monterey County Central Committee holds car caravan for recall election

News

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) The Monterey County Democratic Central Committee held a mini car caravan around East Salinas to engage Latino voters to go out and vote in the recall election.

Latinos are the state's largest ethnic minority, representing 35% of the adult population while only 21% are likely to vote overall. Still the demographic is considered crucial in the recall election.

KION's Stephanie Aceves will have more at 10 and 11 p.m. with their efforts on the recall election engagement.