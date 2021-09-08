Skip to Content
News
By
Published 11:54 AM

Rental scams: How central coast residents can avoid getting scammed on Facebook

Two small wooden traditional American style houses with watertower in the background against a mackrel cloud sky in Natchez, Mississippi in USA
Getty Images
Two small wooden traditional American style houses with watertower in the background against a mackrel cloud sky in Natchez, Mississippi in USA

CENTRAL COAST, Calif. (KION-TV) Facebook Marketplace is a place where people look for housing to rent, but could also be a place where users take advantage of others looking for a place to live.

One agricultural worker was scammed over $2,000 but worked together with Salinas PD to catch the scammer.

KION's Stephanie Aceves reports tonight on how you can keep yourself safe from rental scams.

We'll also hear from the ag worker tonight at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Local News / Top Stories
Author Profile Photo

Stephanie Aceves

Stephanie Aceves is a multi-media journalist at KION News Channel 5/46.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content