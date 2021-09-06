School district provides free fitness classes to employees

News

GREENFIELD, Calif. (KION) Greenfield Union School District will be providing free fitness classes for all interested employees, starting tomorrow.

In a Twitter post, Superintendent Zandra Jo Galván wrote, "We are prioritizing physical and mental self-care for GUSD family so we can all best care for those we love!"

Body Weight Training and Basic Yoga and Stretching classes will be available at Vista Verde Middle School Gym. Classes will be held from 5:15 p.m. to 6:15 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. Cardio fitness classes will also be held on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5:15 p.m. to 6:15 p.m.

