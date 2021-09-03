Motorcyclist killed in crash near Aromas

News

AROMAS, Calif. (KION-TV) -- CHP-Monterey is investigating a deadly crash involving a motorcyclist near Aromas.

A CHP spokesperson says it happened at San Juan and Aromas Road around 10:36 Friday morning.

Preliminary reports from CHP show the motorcyclist was trying to pass a tractor trailer traveling westbound on San Juan Rd west of Aromas Rd when the incident occurred.

Investigators say as the motorcyclist was doing so, the rider lost control and crashed onto the roadway, resulting in fatal injuries.

CHP is still attempting to notify next of kin before releasing any identification. The only info they could provide for now is that it was a male rider on a black sports motorcycle.