Two suspects arrested during Watsonville traffic stop

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION) The Watsonville Police Department arrested two male suspects after officers seized two illegally possessed handguns during a traffic stop last night on the 200 Block of E. Lake Avenue.

The patrol officers initially stopped the car around 10 p.m. on Wednesday for not having the license plate mounted and having tinted windows.

The officers located the two illegally possessed guns after searching the car.

One suspect had a previous felony conviction and was booked into the Santa Cruz County Jail. The other suspect was cited and released on misdemeanor charges.