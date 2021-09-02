Santa Cruz County DA’s will not charge the deputies in an officer-involved shooting in Aptos

News

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION) Santa Cruz County District Attorney announced that they will not be filing any criminal charges again the three deputies that were in Aptos officer-involved shooting on April 6, earlier this year.

On April 6, deputies said they were investigating a suspicious vehicle in the 7900 Block of Soquel Drive in Aptos. They noticed the driver was armed with a handgun and while attempting to detain the suspect, he fired at least one round. One deputy fired back multiple times, hitting the suspect. The 39-year old man was taken to the hospital and was expected to be okay.

Sheriff’s Office released body cam video from Aptos deputy-involved shooting later that month.

According to the DA's Office, the investigation included interviews with officers and witnesses, as well as evidence from videos, audio recordings and numerous reports.

"We have determined that the Deputies involved acted within the law and have no criminal liability for the officer-involved shooting on April 6, 2021," the DA's Office said in a press release and that "the use of force was justified based on the totality of the circumstances."