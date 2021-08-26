Sources say three Salinas High students suspended over a racist incident involving a Black doll
SALINAS, Calif. (KION) A source confirmed that three students were suspended in connection to the racist incidents at Salinas High School involving a Black doll. One African-American and two Hispanic students were accused of making the doll and Instagram page posting photos of SHS students posing with a Black baby doll named "Shaniqua." A SHS cheerleader who took a photo with the doll was also reportedly kicked off the cheer team.
This Tuesday, the Salinas High School District board met but no determination or sanctions were taken because the case is still under investigation. The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) and the League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) Monterey and Salinas put out a statement demanding answers from the school district Thursday morning.
Later in the afternoon, SUHSD put out their statement regarding Salinas High School.
