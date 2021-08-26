Sources say three Salinas High students suspended over a racist incident involving a Black doll

The investigation into the anti-black racism incident at Salinas High School has resulted in disciplinary action for those who were directly responsible for both the doll and the social media account that is at the root of this situation. Also, students who were confirmed as knowingly being involved in the offensive content who were also members of student body groups or athletic teams may have also been removed from those activities as a result of their actions. California Ed Code prevents the District from revealing the specifics of the disciplinary action handed to these students as well as the names of those disciplined.

New facts have developed in the past 48 hours that require us to pursue more information. Thus, our student investigation will continue and we will alert the public when the investigation is fully complete.

The District is moving forward in its partnership with a third-party investigator to protect the integrity of our handling of this matter. The investigator will review all aspects of the school’s investigation into students participation and resulting discipline.

The third-party investigators will also cover all aspects of any employee involvement in the incident. It will also give an assessment on Salinas High School administrative response and conduct before, during and after the incident.

We understand that the public is seeking more answers about all of the involved parties and the punishments doled out. We will update the public directly when there is new information to report.

As we move forward, we also remind the community that this issue stems from anti-black racism perpetuated by individuals from various ethnicities. We want to remind the public that student safety is of the utmost importance. We take serious issue with any threats against all students, regardless of their involvement in this incident. We also understand that this can create charged emotions and trigger unresolved trauma for students who are witnessing this. We will continue to offer counseling support for students and staff who are dealing with mental health wellness issues as a result of this incident.

MARCOS CABRERA SUHSD DIRECTOR OF COMMUNICATIONS

