Santa Cruz Sheriff on a manhunt for Watsonville shooter

News

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION) Santa Cruz County Sheriff has a warrant for David Setterberg's arrest. They said the 38-year-old suspected shooter is armed and dangerous.

Suspected Watsonville Shooter David Setterberg

Last Thursday, at around 6:15 p.m., Santa Cruz County Sheriff responded to a shooting near 2400 block of East Lake Boulevard in Watsonville. Setterberg started firing into a cab, barely missing the victim, after getting into a heated argument. Setterberg escaped in a white Nissan Altima, which investigators have located.

If you have any information on Setterberg’s whereabouts, contact the Sheriff’s Office dispatch at (831) 471-1121.