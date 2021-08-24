Santa Cruz will require County employees to be vaccinated

News

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION) Santa Cruz County Board of Supervisors voted to require the County's 2,400 employees to be COVID-19 vaccinated. Under the vote, employees have 30 days to comply with the mandate or they will have to submit weekly testing.

“Our employees have demonstrated leadership through their already high vaccination rates and the Board encourages every community member to follow suit if they are able to obtain a vaccine,” said Board Chair Supervisor Bruce McPherson in a statement.

On Monday, FDA approved the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for people ages 16 and over.

According to the County, 85% of employees have already been vaccinated. 68.7% of eligible residents have been fully vaccinated and 77.7% have received at least their first dose.