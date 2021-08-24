Hollister Police arrest 27-year-old for attempted murder

News

HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION) Hollister Police arrested a 27-years-old male for the attempted murder of a 32-year-old Hollister resident.

On August 16, Hollister police found 32-year-old male with multiple stab wounds on 1700 block of Bridge Road. Hollister Fire and AMR personnel aided the victim on the scene and flew him to a nearby hospital where police said he was in stable condition.

In an investigation, officers identified the suspect and advised local agencies to be on the lookout for his arrest. The suspect was found during a vehicle check at a local park on Sunday. He was arrested and transported to San Benito County Jail for attempted murder, violation of parole, and smuggling a controlled substance into jail. The suspect is currently being held without bail.