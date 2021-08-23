Monsoon flooding damages border wall gates in east Arizona

AP Arizona

DOUGLAS, Ariz. (AP) — Several metal flood gates in the newly built section of the U.S.-Mexico border wall in easternmost Arizona were ripped off their hinges last week by flooding from heavy monsoon rains. A spokesman for the Border Patrol’s Tucson sector confirmed the gates were open last week when waters from the historic rainfall rushed through the Douglas area near the San Bernardino Wildlife Refuge in Cochise County. He said a Border Patrol team is assessing flood damage all along the wall. There are flood gates along the border wall to prevent boulders, branches and other debris from building up during heavy rainfall.