Santa Cruz Police arrested a suspected stalker with two loaded firearms

News

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION) On Saturday, Santa Cruz Police Department responded to someone's report about another driver "intentionally following them." Dispatch instructed them to drive towards the police stations where Officer Gutierrez located the person who reported the stalker and the suspect's vehicle in a traffic stop.

According to the Santa Cruz PD, the suspect had a handgun concealed in the jacket they were wearing and another firearm in their vehicle, both loaded. Officers arrested the suspect and charged them for carrying concealed firearms and stalking. KION refrains from naming the suspect since they have yet to be convicted.