Monterey County Sheriff find suspects responsible for 7 burglaries

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION) Monterey County Deputies responded to multiple reports of vehicle burglaries on Highway 1 south of Carmel, Saturday afternoon.

Big Sur resident deputy was able to identify the suspect's vehicle in a video and Monterey County Deputies later found it parked in a shopping center in Seaside. When both suspects returned to his vehicle, they were detained and arrested for multiple felony charges including, 7 burglaries, conspiracy, possession of narcotics, and possession of an unregistered handgun. They also found them in possession of stolen credit cards, methamphetamine, and broken glass.