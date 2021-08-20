Few Changes for Friday

News

Air Quality (as of 8 AM)

GOOD to MODERATE for most areas, UNHEALTHY (for sensitive groups) west of Felton and north of Scotts Valley in the Santa Cruz mountains.



WEATHER STORY

Another trough of low pressure will dive down into the Pacific Northwest as we head into the weekend, keeping the overall air mass over California a bit cool for this time of year. A northerly component to the flow will keep some smoke over our area, however. The flow becomes more progressive out of the weekend and high pressure will edge back in from the west yielding warmer inland temperatures and pushing the smoke out of the region. At the coast, a stable marine layer will mean a persistent forecast of low clouds and highs that area slightly cool for this time of year.



Overnight: Low clouds will fill back in around the coast and inland valleys. You can expect some degradation of air quality due to smoke in the region, but it shouldn’t be too bad. Lows will be in the 50s for most areas with a couple inland valleys dipping into the upper 40s and some 60s in far eastern San Benito County.

Friday: Skies will break to mostly sunny inland, but will likely remain partly cloudy on the coast. Smoky conditions will continue, but may thin a little. Expect coastal highs in the mid 60s to low 70s with mainly 70s-80s inland. Winds pick up on the coast and inland valleys during the afternoon and evening.

Overnight: Clouds will gradually begin to fill in starting around 5 PM, blanketing much of the immediate coast and making their way up into the Santa Cruz Mountains and about a third of the way down the Salinas Valley. Low temperatures will be in the mid-50's range for most locations.

Saturday: Widespread low clouds overnight and into the morning with drizzle possible. Skies will break to mostly sunny inland, but will likely remain partly cloudy on the coast. Smoky conditions will continue, but will thin further. Expect coastal highs in the mid 60s to low 70s with mainly 70s to low 80s inland. Winds pick up on the coast and inland valleys during the afternoon and evening.



Extended: Smoke may linger for a few more days, but slowly thin out. Coastal areas will remain in a persistent pattern of low clouds on the coast and seasonable to slightly cool highs. Inland locations will slowly warm through the weekend, but will likely remain below normal through Monday.

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 55ºF

HIGH: 71ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 52ºF

HIGH: 86ºF



-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for August 27th – September 2nd calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and near normal precipitation*.

*Note: little to no precipitation usually falls this time of year.



-El Niño/La Niña STATUS: Neutral

-Forecast into Winter: La Niña Watch



-Area drought status: “Extreme Drought” for the entire viewing area with the far southeastern corner of Monterey County and far eastern San Benito County considered “Exceptional Drought”