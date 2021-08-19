Watsonville resident allegedly found with ghost gun during vehicle stop

News

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION) Watsonville police said an 18-year-old resident has been arrested on several charges after he was allegedly found with a ghost gun.

Officers stopped the SUV he was driving Wednesday afternoon and said they found the handgun between the driver's seat and the center console. Police said it was a handgun that had been illegally converted into a machine gun.

The suspect was arrested on carrying a concealed weapon in a vehicle, possession of an automatic handgun and possession of an unregistered gun charges and booked into the Santa Cruz County Jail.