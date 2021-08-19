Suspect arrested after cooler used to sell tamales is stolen in Santa Cruz County

News

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION) A suspect has been arrested for allegedly stealing a cooler used to sell tamales Wednesday, according to the Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded to a Home Depot parking lot when a person selling tamales said their cooler was stolen when they went to the restroom.

Using surveillance cameras, deputies identified the suspect, who they said was still in the parking lot.

When investigators said they searched the suspect's vehicle, they found the stolen cooler, a loaded stolen handgun, drugs and drug paraphernalia. The suspect was arrested and booked into the Santa Cruz County Jail.