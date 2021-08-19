Santa Cruz Fire Department announces Chief’s retirement

News

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION) The Santa Cruz Fire Department announced Thursday that its Chief, Jason Hajduk, is retiring.

The department said Hajduk began working at the department in 1999 as a firefighter/paramedic, but moved through the ranks to become a Captain, Battalion Chief, Division Chief, Fire Marshal and eventually Fire Chief.

As a Fire Captain, the department said he was the first assigned to the Marine Safety Division, and there he expanded and developed ocean practices that they still use. As a Fire Marshall, they said he led efforts to reestablish the Santa Cruz County Fire Investigation Task Force.

One of the notable incidents Hajduk responded to was the CZU Lightning Complex Fire in Santa Cruz and San Mateo Counties, but he also responded to other major incidents locally and around the states.

" Through hundreds of emergency crises, fires, natural disasters, a worldwide pandemic and tragic events within our own department, Chief Hajduk has lead our department with a steady and calm hand. Chief Hajduk will be greatly missed, but we expect Jason will make the best of retirement with his family and on the mountain bike trails and ski slopes," the department wrote.