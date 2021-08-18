Popular Monterey destinations could introduce cannabis dispensaries

News

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION) Monterey is considering permitting cannabis dispensaries in some of the most popular tourist destinations in the city, but some businesses are not completely on board.

In Tuesday night's City Council Meeting, the City decided to proceed in creating a Future Roadmap in three possible locations including Old Town Monterey, Cannery Row and Lighthouse Avenue. However, Cannery Row itself and Alverado Street were off-limits after an information session with the city’s business and neighborhood interests that wanted to keep those parts of the city "family-friendly."

KION’s Erika Bratten talks with business owners and neighbors about the pros and cons of bringing dispensaries to Monterey. That report tonight at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m.