Biden requiring nursing homes to get staff vaccinated

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) President Joe Biden announced on Wednesday that all people who work in nursing homes have to be vaccinated, or risk losing federal funding.

“Now, if you visit, live or work at a nursing home, you should not be at a high risk of contracting Covid from unvaccinated employees. While I’m mindful that my authority at the federal government is limited, I’m going to continue to look for ways to keep people safe and increase vaccination rates,” the President said during a speech at the White House.

