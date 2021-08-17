Seaside Police Department appoints Acting Police Chief

News

SEASIDE, Calif. (KION) The Seaside Police Department announced Tuesday that an Acting Police Chief has been appointed.

Deputy Chief Nick Borges will fill the position until the department hires a permanent Police Chief.

The City of San Leandro announced in July that Seaside Police Chief Abdul Pridgen was hired as the new Police Chief for the San Leandro Police Department. His first day is set for Sept. 13.