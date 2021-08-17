San Bernardino County deputy wounded during traffic stop

AP California

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (AP) — A San Bernardino County sheriff’s deputy has been shot and wounded while stopping a car and authorities are searching for the shooter. Sheriff Shannon D. Dicus says the 27-year-old deputy was trying to pull over a car shortly after 4 p.m. Tuesday in San Bernardino when he was shot. The sheriff says he had superficial injuries to his face and shrapnel in his arm but he was alert. A burned sheriff’s SUV was spotted at the scene but the cause of the fire was under investigation.