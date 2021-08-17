Man sentenced for attacking Black neighbors’ Michigan home

AP National News

MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. (AP) — A white neighbor who shot at a Black family’s Michigan home, slashed tires on a vehicle and wrote racist graffiti on a pickup truck, told a judge he did it because of a Black Lives Matter sign in the window. Michael Frederick Jr. said during his sentencing in Macomb County Circuit Court that his actions weren’t an attack on Eddie and Candace Hall, “personally.” The Macomb Daily of Mount Clemens reports that 25-year-old Frederick was sentenced to four to 10 years in prison. The incidents occurred in September in Warren, which borders Detroit.