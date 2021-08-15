2 dead as severe flooding threat persists in southwestern US

AP Arizona

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — A second person has died from flooding caused by monsoon-type rains in far western Texas and southern New Mexico and Arizona. A family spokesman said a 2-year-old girl died Friday of injuries she suffered in the collapse of a basement wall at her family’s El Paso home. The girl’s 65-year-old grandmother also was killed in the Thursday night collapse in the family’s flooded basement. Flash flood watches remain in effect for the three-state border region through Sunday afternoon as moist air flows north from Mexico.