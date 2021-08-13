Report: Hong Kong police investigating protest group

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong police are reportedly investigating the group that organizes an annual protest march marking the semiautonomous territory’s handover to China for possible violation of the national security law. Police Commissioner Raymond Siu Chak-yee told Ta Kung Pao newspaper in an interview published Friday that police could take action against the Civil Human Rights Front, which holds the July 1 march each year and also organized some of the bigger political protests that roiled the city in 2019. The group would be the latest target of a sweeping crackdown on dissent that has followed Beijing’s imposition of the national security law on the territory last year.