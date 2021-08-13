Hollister man arrested on suspicion of trying to murder family member

News

HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION) Hollister police said a 25-year-old Hollister resident was arrested on suspicion of attempting to murder a family member.

At around 10:40 a.m. Thursday, officers responded to a report of a disturbance at a home on Starling Lane and learned that a verbal fight had turned into a physical one. The person reporting the incident said there was a knife involved.

When police arrived, they were told that the suspect had left the home and was spotted walking on Raven Street. The person who reported it said the suspect stabbed other adult family members and may still have a knife.

Officers found someone matching the description of the suspect near the intersection of San Benito Street and North Street and stopped him. He was detained, and police said he still had a knife.

During the investigation, officers said they found two adult victims in the home who had stabbing or slashing injuries. One of them was flown to a trauma hospital, but police said that at the last update, they were in good condition with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect was booked into the San Benito County Jail on attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon charges.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Officer David Anderson at 831-636-4330. To remain anonymous, call the tip line at 800-78-CRIME.